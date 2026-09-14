What will the weather be like today, September 14?

The weather in the country will be mostly sunny and calm. Atmospheric pressure will remain slightly higher than the average for the month. Around and after noon over Central and Eastern Bulgaria there will be temporary increases in cloudiness, with light precipitation possible in some places.

A light to moderate wind will blow from the northwest. Maximum temperatures across most of the country will vary between 22° and 27°, with the mercury expected to reach around 23° in Sofia.

On the Black Sea coast the day will pass with mostly sunny weather and light cloudiness in the afternoon. The northwest wind will be weak to moderate, and the maximum air temperatures will be felt between 23° and 25°.

In the mountains there will also be excellent conditions for tourism with sunny weather, but a moderate to strong northwest wind will be felt. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 17°, and at 2000 meters - nearly 9°.

However, forecasters from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) warn that the calm is temporary. This very night, opposite the first school day (September 15), the cloudiness from the west will begin to increase. A dynamic week awaits us with cold snaps and local precipitation on Tuesday and Thursday, according to the official forecast published on the meteorologists' website.