Kostadin Angelov: No party candidate can be a unifier of the nation

No party candidate can be a unifier of the nation. This was stated by GERB Deputy Chairman Prof. Kostadin Angelov in an interview with BNT, commenting on the party's decision not to participate in the presidential elections with its own candidate-presidential pair.

In his words, the president must be a supra-party figure who represents and unites Bulgarian society.

„It is a very big challenge to nominate a unifier of the nation. The Bulgarian president must embody precisely this“, said Angelov.

He pointed out that in recent years, political parties have divided society to the extent of „arguing political agitators“. According to him, this is one of the reasons why GERB is looking for a common candidate in the right-wing political space, instead of elevating a party figure.

Angelov emphasized that the party has already begun talks about nominating a candidate who would have a supra-party profile.

“The interests of the Bulgarian state must be above the interests of the party“, he pointed out, giving as an example GERB's participation in the so-called “assembly“.

At the same time, Angelov stated that GERB will not give preliminary instructions to its voters as to whom to support in the presidential elections. According to him, the party will wait to see which candidates can fulfill the role of a unifier of the nation, a supreme commander and a statesman capable of defining a clear geopolitical direction for Bulgaria.

The topic of Andrey Gyurov was also touched upon in the conversation. Angelov stated that Gyurov had already sought the official support of GERB when he ran for deputy governor of the Bulgarian National Bank. According to the GERB deputy chairman, this is an indicator of contradiction with Gyurov's current position that he is not seeking official party support.

Angelov also issued a direct warning to candidates who criticize GERB or the party's leader Boyko Borisov.

“GERB is Boyko Borisov and Boyko Borisov is GERB“, he stated, emphasizing that a candidate who attacks the party or its leader cannot expect support from GERB.

Regarding the presence of GERB representatives in initiative committees behind various candidates, Angelov stated that the party does not prohibit its members from expressing their personal position. According to him, they can support different candidates, without this meaning a change in the official position of the party.

Angelov also rejected the claims that GERB has a “hidden candidate“ for president. He pointed out that any candidate who wants the party's support must officially request it.

The Deputy Chairman of GERB also commented on the overall atmosphere at the beginning of the presidential campaign. According to him, there is currently a lack of a sufficiently serious clash of ideas and a political battle for values.

He also criticized the state of Bulgarian healthcare, as well as the reforms in the system. According to him, the state must react faster and more unifiedly on issues related to national security.

Angelov also commented on the explosions in weapons warehouses, stating that they raise doubts in him about a possible breakthrough in national security. He called for the convening of the National Security Advisory Council and for a general statesmanlike response.

The main message of GERB for the presidential elections remains clear for now - the party will not nominate its own candidate, but will seek a figure who, in its opinion, can be a supra-party unifier of Bulgarian society.