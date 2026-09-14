Rosen Yordanov on Kalushev: He had a prior intention to take the lives of his followers

Criminal psychologist Rosen Yordanov commented on the case “Petrohan-Okolchitsa“ and the conclusions of the complex expert examinations. According to him, Ivaylo Kalushev was the only person who had all the information and all the motives surrounding what happened.

“Our analysis showed that Ivaylo Kalushev was the only person who was the bearer of all the information and all the motives. From this point of view, he knew what would happen“, said Yordanov, quoted by novini.bg

According to the criminal psychologist, the other members of the group functioned within a system of rules and hierarchy determined by Kalushev. “There were rules that the Lama knows everything, they only do as the Lama says, they have no right to absolutely nothing and so on“, he pointed out.

Yordanov also stated that according to the expert analysis, Kalushev had a prior intention to take the lives of the people he himself designated as his “followers“. “Ivaylo Kalushev had a prior intention to take the lives of his so-called followers. He designated them in this way in order to use them as part of his manipulative technique“, said the criminal psychologist.

According to him, the place where the incident occurred was also important, since in such an act the perpetrator would want to control the situation as much as possible. “When a person commits and has the intention to commit such an act, he must control everything, since this crime has very highly organized elements“, explained Yordanov.

He pointed out that according to the expert's assumption, Kalushev stood at the exit of the camper and took the lives of the two victims. “Most likely, according to our assumption, Nikolay Zlatkov shot first, I'm sorry for the expression, but unfortunately that's how it turns out“, said Yordanov.

According to him, Zlatkov posed a greater threat to Kalushev, since he was physically stronger and could have opposed him.

The criminal psychologist also commented on Kalushev's personality. He described the case as related to “very severe narcissistic psychopathy“.

“I am appointed as an expert and I have to give my opinion, no matter how unpleasant it really is to hear,“ Yordanov said.

He stressed that his conclusions were not based solely on his own analysis, but were also confirmed by other expert reports on the case.

Yordanov also spoke about Kalushev's sexual inclinations. According to him, the problem was not so much related to his sexual orientation as to his attraction to adolescents. “His sexual orientation and sexual inclinations towards adolescents were extremely severe“, he said.

According to Yordanov, Kalushev was looking for an environment in which he could realize these inclinations of his without facing moral and criminal sanctions. According to him, he initially found such an environment in the “Extreme“ club.

“Up until this point in his life, there is no known evidence that he was involved in mountaineering, caving and such things, but then, due to a very credible incident for us, he was forced to leave his natural environment“, the psychologist explained.

He pointed out that joining this environment, according to expert analysis, gave him the opportunity to be away from the dangers that the social norms of the time could have created for him.

Yordanov also commented on the physical traces found on the camper. He explained that the splashes on the door most likely came from Kalushev's head after he fell as a result of the shot. “We are experts, not witnesses. Based on the findings, the physical evidence and the results of additional tests, we draw reasonable conclusions“, he emphasized.

The criminal psychologist also explained that the conditions in the camper had an impact on the condition of the blood. According to him, after the death occurred, the temperature inside gradually equalized with that of the environment. The cold and damp weather slowed down the process of drying the blood.

Yordanov expressed sympathy for the relatives of Decho Vassilev and Nikolay Zlatkov. “These people are victims. Other people are murderers“, he stated.

At the beginning of his statement, the criminal psychologist emphasized that the team had been working on the expertise for about six months and had become familiar with the various materials and expertise on the case. He stated that after his initial public comments, he had refused interviews in order to be able to work on the case without additional public pressure.