Rumen Radev discussed with the management of "Meridium" the concession payments and investments at "Vasil Levski" Airport - Sofia

Prime Minister Rumen Radev held a meeting with the management of the international investment fund "Meridium", a leading partner in the concession of "Vasil Levski" Airport - Sofia.

During the conversation, the possibilities for restoring concession payments to the state, the implementation of the investment program for the development of airport infrastructure and the importance of sustainable public-private partnership were discussed, the press center of the Council of Ministers reported.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the postponement of concession fees in 2021 was a temporary measure to overcome the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. The main factor for this decision - the drastic reduction in passenger traffic – has already been completely overcome. The pre-pandemic level of 7.1 million passengers in 2019 was exceeded in 2023, and in 2025 a new historical record of 8.4 million passengers was recorded.

The conversation focused on the need for timely and full implementation of the airport development investment program. For the state, investments in the airport's capacity are of the greatest importance, including the expansion of the apron, the construction of additional taxiways, aircraft stands and potentially a second runway.

Radev emphasized that for the state, ensuring the safety, security and sustainable development of Sofia Airport remains the leading priority. It is necessary that the growing passenger traffic be accompanied by timely and sufficient investments so that the infrastructure provides reliable and quality service in the long term. The state will continue the active dialogue with the concessionaire to protect the public interest and the modernization of Sofia Airport.