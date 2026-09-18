US authorizes signing of conditional agreements for Lukoil

The US Treasury Department has issued authorization for negotiations and signing of conditional agreements with the holding company of “Lukoil“ for the sale of its foreign assets and subsidiaries. No authorization for actual sale or transfer of any of the company's assets yet, nova.bg reported.

The document released today by the department states that each transaction must receive the approval of the US Office of Foreign Assets Control.

The Treasury Department will evaluate each proposed sale of “Lukoil“ and parts of it based on factors that support the national security and foreign policy objectives of the United States.