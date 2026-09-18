Anton Kutev on Peevski: Neither Demerdzhiev nor the government says who is guilty

Neither Demerdzhiev nor the government says who is guilty and who is not, that's what the prosecution does, said PB MP Anton Kutev regarding the information revealed by Ivan Demerdzhiev about Delyan Peevski's flights to the "Panorama" studio.

Anton Kutev, PB: "The stake of all that we are doing is to get all this data out and put it on the table. Companies that received hundreds of millions for buffers are the same ones that paid for Delyan Peevski's flights. And this is something that the prosecution should deal with. Neither Demerdzhiev nor the government is currently saying who is guilty and who is not, that is what the prosecutor's office does and then the court accordingly."

Peevski's flights for 5 million were paid for with money for bumpers, Ivan Demerdzhiev said

Kutev commented on the government's measures against high prices:

Anton Kutev, PB: "Prices in a market economy are determined by the market. The fact that the Bulgarian economy is a market economy is not a choice of “Progressive Bulgaria“, nor of any of its predecessors. This is a public consensus. Every government has the opportunity to influence and is obliged to do so in more dramatic situations like the current one. It is clear that prices are becoming unbearable, several external forces are influencing this. We are acting and doing what is possible without imposing administrative measures to control prices, because they do not work. We are trying to do it through market mechanisms. These will not be the last. In a few months, there will probably be other measures depending on how far they have worked. Prices are rising not only in Bulgaria. Fuel in Bulgaria is the cheapest in Europe, but this does not mean that they are bearable for Bulgarian citizens. There are many factors - many of them are external."

About the government's measures against high fuel prices, Kutev said:

The state against expensive fuels: “Inflation check“ from 50 euros for over 550,000 Bulgarians (REVIEW)

Anton Kutev, PB: "The measures are not just for cars. Because this is a gas that is used on other occasions. Propane-butane cars are usually for the most part really for people with the least opportunities, who save the most. One logic of propane-butane is that it is really used by the lowest classes. Secondly, most of the changes today do not concern only cars."

About the presidential elections, Kutev said:

BNT invites the parties, coalitions and initiative committees registered to participate in the presidential and vice-presidential elections on October 25 to sign an agreement

Anton Kutev, PB: "The presidential elections are elections and depend on the voters. Everyone will defend their position. This is politics, these are elections. Everyone will defend their position. I do not think that anyone will win if they quarrel with the other. We must present our platforms on how we are changing Bulgaria. Iliana Yotova is popular and clear enough. I have no doubt that she can win the elections."