Today the prosecutor's office filed charges against Borislav Sandov because, in his capacity as minister, he committed an official offense by providing control functions to a non-governmental organization in protected areas in the area of the “Petrohan“ hut. In his defense later today, Borislav Sandov stated that he had not committed a crime because Kalushev's NGO “National Agency for Control of Protected Areas“ did not take money from the budget, that is, from the state. I will remind you, and Sandov in particular, that the NGO did not take money from the state, because I removed Kiril Petkov's government from power, and neither Sandov nor the others could pour state money into Kalushev's sect. But regardless, Sandov should not act crazy, because the very act by which he granted rights to the NGO is a violation of the law, and I sincerely hope that someone like Sandov will suffer the consequences of his crime.

Kiril Petkov got away with dual citizenship. For Lena Borislavova, because of the forgery of documents, the court said that the prosecution could not prove that she forged them, even though the forgery was made with her electronic signature. That is, both of them got away with it, even though they had violated the law.

Hopefully Sandov will not get away with it now. Not to mention that Terziev should not be ignored for financing the sect, Sasha Bezuhanova as well as all those who had the audacity to support, defend and finance this monstrous formation, this pedophile sect, which we now call the “Petrokhan case“.

I brought this information about Sandov back on February 13. Eight months later, the prosecutor's office took action, but nothing - better late than never. Now I expect Lora Krumova to invite Sandov on Sunday, for the two of them to hug, to say that the prosecutor's office is corrupt, for Lora to cry for Sandov, who is as pure as a doe's tear, and for the dead from Petrohan and Okolchitsa to be killed by the political mafia, the carpentry mafia or by aliens, and that the actions of the prosecutor's office now are not in defense of the law, but are a “vile attack on democracy“.

I am taking this opportunity to address the employees of the Berkovitsa municipality. At the Petrohan pass, at the turnoff to the chalet, there is an illegal plaque commemorating pedophilia. Although it weighs 600 kilograms, you are obliged to comply with the law and remove it. If you don't, it means you're not supporting the law, you're supporting crime, and you're going to force me to take a hammer, go and break the fucking slab!