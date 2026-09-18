Ivan Demerdzhiev: During our inspections, many names of famous politicians come up, we will announce them soon

Road safety was one of our priorities and along with it we found that there are many problems with the guardrails. We found that 4 companies that are connected to each other win these orders. They have received over 99% of the orders for guardrails. There has been a very serious indexation of the amounts in the last year. This was stated by the Minister of the Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev in the program “More from the Day“ on BNT.

In his words, these guardrails do not meet safety requirements.

The actions of these companies have been in complete sync throughout, he added.

We have established that the father of our ambassador to the UAE financed Delyan Peevski's flights to Dubai. We received the latest information from the Maltese services. We are trying to establish the facts and the Bulgarian public deserves to know them. We are currently working on over 900 signals. We are also working on public procurements in which a huge public resource has been leaked. We are looking for the largest procurements in which the largest resource has been diverted, Demerdzhiev emphasized.

I am not worried about Peevski's appeals to the prosecutor's office. We know who was hiring there. The Maltese services submitted the data to us. There is no political order and no one has fixed on one figure, the interior minister pointed out.

He explained that one of the companies for guardrails is connected to Vladislav Goranov. At this stage, these are the facts. We do not issue verdicts in advance, but show the facts. Everyone can draw their own conclusions. The circle is constantly expanding and new connections are emerging, Demerdzhiev specified.

From now on, we will continue to look for these interconnections. The “Sigma“ system between institutions helps us a lot. It makes connections quickly and clearly, he admitted.

The Bulgarian prosecutor's office is starting to wake up. Very soon, the “Hemus“ case will return to it. We have collected a lot of facts on these proceedings and we will monitor what is happening. I can promise that where there is clear data, the materials will be disclosed, he assured. Where we check, many names of famous politicians come up. Some of the proceedings concern a period of 5-6 years ago. There is a lot of material about politicians who took money from public procurements. They are from the entire political spectrum, Minister Demerdzhiev hinted.