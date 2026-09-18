MAF refutes pre-election speculations of incompetent politicians with fuel aid

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food (MAF) has released details of the support for agricultural producers due to the increase in fuel prices after reproaches from the opposition against the measures announced today at a briefing after a working meeting on the issue at the Council of Ministers (CM).

The MAF's position states that false suggestions by political leaders are being spread in the public space in connection with the government's measures, the aim of which is to support vulnerable groups and Bulgarian industry and to control the price pressure caused by the increased fuel prices, news.bg reported.

The Ministry calls for adherence to the objective truth, without distort the facts according to someone's political prism and the upcoming elections.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food explains how the state aid funds in the amount of 170 million euros will be distributed. Of these, over 100 million euros will be provided to support 14,861 Bulgarian farmers in connection with the increased prices of gas oil, and the remaining funds of up to 170 million euros will be directed to nearly 41,000 farms to compensate for the increase in fertilizer prices.

"We draw attention to the fact that according to European regulations, no more than 50,000 euros can be paid to one beneficiary," the Ministry of Agriculture and Food emphasizes and adds that they are not responsible for the incompetence of politicians.