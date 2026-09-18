Cornelia Ninova: How can you accept a new minimum wage without determining how much it is?

It's terrible in parliament. How can you accept a new minimum wage without determining how much it is?

This was noted on "Facebook" by the leader of "Unruly Bulgaria" Cornelia Ninova.

As I warned, the government has made an unimaginable mess with the minimum wage. Of course, to the detriment of workers. The progressives in the National Assembly adopted the new minimum wage without accepting how much it will be.

There has never been such a miracle. Criteria have been adopted, without a size.

This is blatant illiteracy. This is a shocking mockery of over 1,500,000 people.

Add to that the inadequate package of measures against high prices from today. Supposedly for the high prices of gasoline and diesel, but gasoline and diesel are not included.

Here is again the evidence of the antisocial, antihuman and oligarchic nature of the government. Only one thing can stop them: mass protests in the fall.