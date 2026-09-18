Four unexploded ordnance discovered during excavations near "Baba Vida"

A specialized team from the 10th Mechanized Battalion of the Land Forces defused four unexploded ordnance discovered during excavations in the area of the "Baba Vida" fortress in Vidin. The Land Forces announced this on their Facebook page.

The ordnance was discovered and destroyed on site while observing safety measures. They were heavily corroded and included a 155mm artillery shell with a fuse, a 300mm diameter cannonball and two 70mm diameter cannonballs.

A heavily corroded 122mm artillery shell, also found during excavations near the fortress, was defused in early September. Due to the low level of the Danube River in July and August, unexploded ordnance was found and defused in several cases in the area of the city beach “Baba Vida“.