Acting Prosecutor General Vanya Stefanova ordered an inspection of the signals from the State Agency for National Security

Interim Prosecutor General Vanya Stefanova sent an official request to the Chairman of the State Agency for National Security (SANS) Plamen Tonchev to provide a full report on the signals previously presented at a briefing in the Council of Ministers. The actions were taken this Friday, the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria reported.

The intervention of the Supreme Prosecutor's Office

The state prosecution indicates that immediate actions are to be ordered by prosecutors from the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office (SCP). Their task will be to check the progress of the work on the received signals and to provide methodological assistance to the supervising prosecutors, if necessary.

Detailed information on the specific files and pre-trial proceedings targeted by the agency will be requested from all administrative heads of the competent prosecutor's offices in the country.

Analysis and possible charges

Once the data is received and analyzed, the prosecutor's office will take action within the framework of the law to ensure a prompt and effective investigation. Upon collecting sufficient evidence of a crime, criminal liability will be sought from the guilty parties.

“The Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria will continue its interaction with the competent authorities in combating corruption“, the institution concludes.