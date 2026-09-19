"Yesterday it became clear that Nadezhda Bobcheva is now the new deputy mayor of Varna with the portfolio of “Ecology and Environmental Protection“. And here several very serious questions arise. Bobcheva comes from the Sofia Municipality, where until March of this year she was deputy mayor for ecology. It was during her time that Sofia went through an extremely severe waste crisis and problems with public procurement for garbage collection. In March, she left her post, and the separation from Vasil Terziev was officially announced as “by mutual consent“.

This was written on his Facebook profile by Petar Petrov from VMRO-Varna.

“And now, just months later, the same person has been appointed in Varna. Just at a time when Varna is on the verge of a new procedure for selecting a waste collection and disposal company. The previous procedure was canceled by the CPC, and the municipality announced that a new one will be launched in September. Is this appointment a coincidence, at this very moment, and does it have any bearing on the selection of the future contractor?!?! Because we are talking about a public procurement contract worth tens of millions of euros and a service that affects every single resident of Varna. The municipality itself indicates that the new order is for five years and is worth about 79 million euros“, lifts the curtain on the inter-municipal games Petrov.

We recall that the garbage crisis in Sofia began in October 2025, when the contracts for garbage collection in the areas of “Lyulin“ and “Krasno Selo“ expired. The contracts for cleaning other areas also gradually expired, which led to the serious pollution of the capital, where the containers literally overflowed and the territories around them turned into a kind of landfill.

The problems deepened in early 2026, growing into serious dissatisfaction among the capital's residents, which led to the resignation of the then Deputy Mayor for Ecology Nadezhda Bobcheva on the eve of March 3.

“Today, Varna is once again drowning in garbage. And this time we can't justify it with “unforeseen circumstances“. It was already clear in June that the contract for garbage collection and transportation was expiring. At that time, the administration assured Varna residents that there was “Plan B“ and that there would be no interruption of service. The contract was extended, but the problem was not solved — it was only postponed. In the meantime, Varna residents continue to pay. And not a little. The garbage fee was increased by over 50%. The argument that more funds would ensure better garbage collection and a cleaner Varna, and the result? Containers that overflow. Micro-dumps. Irregular service. This is no longer just a problem with garbage. This is a problem with management“, Petar Petrov is angry.

The decision of the Varna Municipality, with the administration of this process, is to bring in management personnel from Sofia. A person who did not grow up in Varna does not know the streets, neighborhoods, settlements around the municipality. He does not know the specifics of the area!

“While the administrative process is similar in each municipality, the activity is essentially fundamentally different, the resources are different and the service is different. The horizon of this administration is one more year until the mandate expires, but the contract with the new company is for a 5-year term. It is frivolous to take on such a commitment by a person who is yet to learn where the micro-dump at Zelenchukova Borsa is!"

Against the backdrop of this analysis by Petrov from VMRO-Varna, the municipal councilor of VMRO in Sofia - Carlos Contrera commented:

"After the PPDB "fixed" Sofia, now they will "fix" Varna too. Knowing what Ms. Bobcheva's management in the waste sector in the capital led to, her pitiful mother of the seaside capital. Apparently the PPDB's personnel bench is very short, since they have a deputy mayor who created the Sofia garbage fiasco!".