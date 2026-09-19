Borisov from Parvomay: GERB must return to what we were - a strong right-wing, conservative party

"GERB must return to what we were - a strong right-wing, conservative party.

Right-wing politics means respecting people who work, businesses that produce, invest and create jobs.

There is no strong state without a strong economy. There are no high incomes without successful business."

This was stated yesterday in Parvomay during a meeting with GERB structures from Plovdiv region by the party leader Boyko Borisov.

He also emphasized that GERB must defend low taxes, financial discipline, private property, entrepreneurship and predictable rules. The party will work for less bureaucracy and administrative harassment, for more freedom for people who can and want to work.

"Social policy must be for those who really need support. But the best social policy remains education, qualifications, a working economy and growing incomes. Conservative for us in GERB means something else too – family, responsibility, order, security, respect for all ethnicities with their traditions and for the state", added Borisov.

He explained to those present that GERB does not need to nominate a candidate for president at any cost to prove itself.

"We have won over 20 elections.

For us, the presidential institution must guarantee stability and defend Bulgaria's European path.

When we are convinced that there is a candidate who can bear this responsibility, GERB will make its decision.

I thank everyone who came to our working meeting tonight and to the regional coordinator Mladen Shishkov, the MP Tsveta Karayancheva and the administrative secretary Tsvetomir Paunov", said Boyko Borisov.