Natalia Efremova: There will be an increase in child benefits. One-time childbirth benefits too

There will be an increase in child benefits. This was stated on the air of “Wake up“ on Nova TV by Social Minister Natalia Efremova. However, it is still a matter of negotiations as to what amount the increase will be, the relevant minister specified. In addition, an increase in maternity benefits in the second year is also being prepared, as well as an increase in the incentive for the mother to return to work to 75 percent.

According to the Minister of Social Affairs, the amount of maternity benefits for the second year will be very close to the net amount that a woman who is insured on a minimum wage receives. Efremova also commented that one-time childbirth benefits are also about to be increased by over 50 percent.

Tax breaks are also planned for parents of children who attend extracurricular activities. Minister Efremova also indicated that work is being done to increase support for students in grades 1, 4 and 8 for next year, and if possible, other grades of students may be included.

Efremova also commented on the so-called “inflation check” for people with the lowest incomes, which the Ministry of Social Affairs envisages. According to her, the goal is to activate the second phase of a package that addresses vulnerable groups earlier, at a time when prices are already going up as a result of increased fuel prices.

“An analysis of the spring measure was made. It turned out that despite our initial expectations that it would reach a wider range of people, the requirement to have a car ultimately made access more difficult and we did not reach a sufficient number of people who could receive the support then”, commented Efremova.

“That is why the measure has now been changed. The target group is very precisely focused - these are people with very low incomes, but people who are familiar with the social assistance system receive a different type of support, which is why we will very easily be able to pay out this inflation check, which aims to compensate not only for fuel costs, but for costs in general, which have increased in connection with the prices of goods and services they consume”, she added.

“The package of measures is therefore a package and not a single measure. It is not aimed at just one sector. We also support public transport, so that ticket prices do not increase, and medical and school transport, to ensure the same access that people had”, said Minister Efremova.

According to her, on the other hand, the fact that prices are being held back also has an effect on the entire population, not just on the poorest. “The measures aimed at the agricultural sector, at agricultural producers, at the transport sector and the social vector in their complexity will provide price containment - what we are aiming for”, she said.

Efremova categorically denied that the provision of additional funds is in line with the upcoming elections. “This is a cyclical nature of the economy, the situation in the Middle East is being monitored very carefully, as well as how this affects prices in our country”, she said.

”Now is the time, on the eve of the winter period, which is more difficult to meet any type of expenses. This package of measures is combined with the package that we regularly pay for heating, and the package of measures for students. With this support, we believe that we can ensure that people maintain their purchasing power”, believes Efremova.

She also said that the Christmas supplements will also be paid in November. “I believe that with these two expenses - one of which is extraordinary, since the inflation check is extraordinary - we are thus covering inflation for the poorest population in the country”, said Efremova. “There are other measures that are currently being paid out so that we can help the most vulnerable”, she added.

”We examine the overall income of a family, of a person. The income criteria are different for the different measures that they generally receive from social assistance. It doesn't have to be the poverty line. Sometimes it's a percentage - it depends on the group of people. We have covered many groups of people. We analyze everything that has been done. Whatever can be repeated or improved is done with the appropriate upgrade. This is also the purpose of the new measure, which has been upgraded”, the Minister of Social Affairs also said.