Road conditions in the country as of 8:00 a.m.

The road conditions in the country this morning are busy due to repairs and temporary restrictions on individual sections of the national road network, according to data published by the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency and the Ministry of Interior. Drivers should drive with increased caution, especially in areas with repair activities and in sections with reduced throughput.

The RIA reports that on a number of roads, traffic is being carried out in stages in one lane, and in other places there are restrictions for heavy goods vehicles. The agency's official announcements also indicate areas where drivers should drive carefully due to deteriorated pavement performance or shoulder cleaning.

Where there are restrictions: Construction, repairs and border traffic

The API calls on drivers to drive with increased caution due to active repair work and temporary traffic organization in the following key areas: [

AM „Trakia“: Traffic is being carried out with increased caution and temporary narrowing in some sections due to asphalt pavement maintenance.

Traffic is being carried out with increased caution and temporary narrowing in some sections due to asphalt pavement maintenance. AM “Maritsa“: Traffic is restricted on the road to Plovdiv in the area of 68th km in Haskovo for urgent repair of bridge joints.

Traffic is restricted on the road to Plovdiv in the area of in Haskovo for urgent repair of bridge joints. Road III-9009 (Novo Panicharevo - Yasna Polyana): A full closure of a 6-kilometer section for major repairs is being introduced. Traffic is being redirected along a bypass route via road I-9 to the p.v. „Kraimorie“ and road II-99.

A full closure of a 6-kilometer section for major repairs is being introduced. Traffic is being redirected along a bypass route via road I-9 to the p.v. „Kraimorie“ and road II-99. Borders: Traffic is extremely intense at the passenger car exit at the “Kulata“ border checkpoint and the Makaza border checkpoint to Greece. Truck traffic is also busy at the border points with Romania and Turkey.

Among the sections indicated by the RIA are road III-1011 Vladimirovo - Septemvriytsi, where traffic is being carried out in stages in one lane due to asphalt pavement repairs, as well as road III-637 from Mramor to the Leva Reka junction, where there is a restriction for motor vehicles over 10 tons. On road III-8112 between Slivnitsa and Gaber, traffic is also being increased due to deteriorated operational characteristics of the roadway.

In other reports from the agency, it is noted that in the Obzor - Sunny Beach section, drivers must drive with increased caution due to cleaning of shoulders under guardrails. RIA also maintains a public system with up-to-date information on road restrictions and repairs in the country.

What the institutions recommend

The Ministry of Interior reminds that when driving in busy areas and during temporary traffic organization, drivers must comply with the posted signaling and instructions of the control authorities. The RIA points out that information about the current traffic situation is published throughout the day on its official channels and in the road restrictions system.

At this time, there is no information about mass closures of republican roads, but repairs and temporary restrictions continue on individual routes, which may slow down traffic during the morning hours. For longer trips, it remains important for drivers to check their route in advance, especially if they pass through sections with ongoing repairs.

Summary of the Ministry of Interior and RIA: 31 serious accidents in the country

The traffic police report dozens of injuries, firefighters have extinguished 101 fires, and RIA is introducing repairs on key routes

A total of 31 serious accidents have been registered on the territory of the country over the past 24 hours, the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) officially announced. In the traffic accidents no citizens died, but 34 people were injured and suffered injuries of varying severity.

In Sofia, the “Traffic Police“ (KAT) reported a relatively calm night with 3 serious and 33 minor traffic accidents. Traffic intensity remains high on the main entrance-exit arteries due to the holidays.

Firefighters under pressure: 101 fires extinguished

The National Coordination Center of the General Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ also reports a busy day. Firefighters across the country responded to 130 reports of accidents.

101 fires were successfully extinguished, with 14 of them causing direct material damage (including three residential buildings). Another 87 fires have passed without serious material consequences, with the majority of them being burning dry grass and low vegetation in suburban areas. One person was injured in the incidents, and rescue teams carried out 26 more technical operations.

Conditions for tourism in the mountains

The Mountain Rescue Service (MSS) of the Bulgarian Red Cross reported that in the morning hours The conditions for hiking in the highlands are good, and the weather is mostly clear. Temperatures in the mountains range between 3 and 9 degrees.

However, rescuers warn that gradual cloud cover is expected in the afternoon. For this reason, the Bulgarian Mountain Rescue Service advises tourists to go out into the mountains well prepared - with warm outerwear, fully charged mobile phones and external batteries (power bank). Over the past 24 hours, no incidents with lost or injured tourists in the mountain ranges have been registered.

Current reports on the state of the republican network are updated regularly on the official portal of API (https://www.api.bg) and the operational bulletin of Ministry of Interior

Sources: „Road Infrastructure“ Agency, Ministry of Interior