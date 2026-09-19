Borisov: Which of the current presidential candidates will become the supreme commander and unifier? Nobody!

This is not our competition. GERB's decision not to nominate a candidate for president was correct. If we had a couple, we would not have heard about the acquitted drug lord, about "Petrohan". This was stated by GERB leader Boyko Borisov, quoted by novini.bg.

"Which of the current candidates will become the supreme commander and unifier? Nobody! They are angry that we did not nominate a candidate. Whoever wants to - if he had nominated himself, we should support him. Why didn't Radev nominate a candidate? What about PP and DB? We are wiser."

"I am returning GERB to where it was. All parties are in populism. GERB is a right-wing conservative party. This is our ideology - to spend as much as we earn, to develop a Europe of the regions."

"The party must look to the next two decades, focusing on new technologies and energy. Promising directions are small modular nuclear reactors and rare earth metals."