Weather today, forecast for Sunday, September 20: Sunny with summer temperatures

Sunday, September 20, will pass with mostly sunny weather and pleasant temperatures for the season in Bulgaria, according to the current forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. In the afternoon, cloudiness will increase temporarily, but without significant signs of precipitation in most of the country.

What the forecast shows

According to the data for the day, maximum temperatures will be around 21-23 degrees in most areas, and in the hours around noon and in the afternoon, rather quiet and stable autumn weather will be felt. The morning will be cooler, around 13-16 degrees, and by the end of the day the values will start to decrease again.

The wind is expected to remain light to moderate, with no indications of more significant meteorological complications. A short-term increase in cloudiness is possible in the afternoon, but the dominant picture remains sunny.

For the mountains and the coast

In the mountainous areas the weather will also be relatively calm, with more sun before noon and temporary increases in cloudiness later in the day. The Black Sea coast is expected to have suitable weather for the end of the weekend, with more sunny hours and no evidence of a significant change in the situation.

The general trend is for stable and warmer than usual weather for mid-September, which will allow the day to pass without serious surprises in most places.

Sources: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology