Health Minister: Funds under the Recovery and Resilience Plan will not be lost

„In four months, the Ministry of Health has carried out activities that have not been implemented for years". This was stated by Health Minister Katya Ivkova. According to her, nearly 190 million euros have been paid for the six investments that the department is implementing under the Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Among the main results is the delivery of high-tech equipment. “High-tech equipment for strokes and pediatric care has been delivered to 50 medical institutions,“ Ivkova pointed out.

“100 outpatient clinics have been built and equipped in 96 villages and 4 cities, covering 37 municipalities. 2,500 medical devices and equipment have been delivered - defibrillators, medical suitcases, etc. Several information systems have been built, one of which is for the exchange of images from imaging diagnostics. A platform for remote medical care has been built," she said.

A little over 72 million euros have been paid out for the investment in the national stroke network, with supply contracts concluded in 17 medical institutions.

„Staff training has been conducted, a network of six high-tech stroke centers and 17 regional centers has been created“, Ivkova said.

Regarding psychiatric care, the minister indicated that a little over 11 million euros have been paid out. „Renovation activities have been completed in 17 structures and there is progress in the process of restructuring the psychiatric hospital „St. Ivan Rilski““, she said.

„A total of 26 sites have been equipped, that is, about 2,500 beds“, the Minister of Health added.

Ivkova also reported on the progress of emergency medical assistance by air. „35 million euros have been paid and the last three medical helicopters have been delivered“, she pointed out.

Katya Ivkova was categorical that the funds under the Recovery and Resilience Plan will not be lost. “All the risks that we have seen for the funds under the PVP, we have minimized them and there will be no risks that will lead to a loss of funds“, said the Minister of Health.

“There will be no loss of funds due to failure to meet indicators“, Ivkova was categorical.

According to her, although payments for some of the investments can be made by the end of the year, the activities themselves have already been completed. “Some of the investments can be paid by December 31, but all activities have been completed“, said the Minister of Health.

She emphasized that what was achieved is the result of work in a short time.