Sun and clouds in the country on Tuesday

The weather in Bulgaria will remain mostly sunny, but in places there will be more clouds, short-term showers and strong northwesterly winds, the forecast for the country shows. In Sofia, the day will start with clear skies, around noon it will be mostly sunny, and in the afternoon short showers are possible at temperatures from about 9 to 17 degrees.

In Plovdiv, warmer weather is expected, with scattered clouds and daytime temperatures up to about 23 degrees. A yellow wind warning code is in effect for the region until midnight on Tuesday, with the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology warning of strong northwesterly winds with gusts of up to 20 meters per second.

It will be cloudier on the Black Sea coast

A cloudier picture is expected on the Northern and Southern Black Sea coasts, but without significant cooling. In Varna, daytime temperatures will reach around 21 degrees, and in Burgas - around 22 degrees. In both cities, the clouds will break in the afternoon, and there will be more sunny hours in the evening.

Overall, Tuesday will pass with an autumnal, but relatively mild weather character for the country. The lowest morning temperatures will be in the plains and valleys, while daytime temperatures will remain higher in Southern Bulgaria and along the coast.

Temporary precipitation is possible mainly in the western and central regions, while in the eastern part of the country clouds and sun will prevail at intervals. The wind will be more noticeable in the areas with a warning, where the feeling of coolness will be stronger despite the relatively high daytime temperatures.

The forecast outlines a day when summer has not yet fully set in, but autumn is already felt with more clouds, more dynamic weather and the first wind warnings in individual areas.

Sources: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology