Boyko Atanasov with a candidacy for the Supreme Judicial Council

Boyko Atanasov - an investigator in the Investigation Department of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, has proposed his candidacy for an elective member of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) from the quota of investigators.

He states that his previous work as an independent magistrate morally commits him to participate in the election procedure. Atanasov also indicates that he is ready to invest the acquired professional and life competence in the bodies of the judiciary, for its improvement, independence and for raising the morale of the SJC.

Boyko Atanasov held the position of investigator in the Sofia Investigation Service from 2002 to 2009. Since its restructuring, he has been an investigator in the Investigation Department of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.