Naydenov: A country cannot prosper without an independent justice system

A country cannot prosper without a justice system that functions in an independent manner and in which the rule of law is not set as a primary goal, therefore our priorities are to guarantee independent and accessible justice. This was stated by the Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov during a meeting with the business community, organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria, which was attended by the Prime Minister Rumen Radev and members of the government.

During the meeting, it became clear that the reforms are aimed at restoring the trust of Bulgarian citizens and businesses in the justice system.

Minister Naydenov emphasized that when an investor decides to invest his funds and participate in the economic development of the country, he must receive a guarantee and stability for his investment from the point of view of the law.

“There must be certainty that the law will protect this investment, that it will not be changed without him having the opportunity to find out about its change, as well as being able to participate with an opinion in this process“, emphasized Minister Naydenov.

He indicated that the legislative process will be improved so that there are no changes that are unexpected and not coordinated with the public and with business, and this will guarantee the stability of the legislation.

The Minister of Justice also focused on the topic of access to justice, including digitally. He emphasized that access to justice is not limited to determining the location of the court, and citizens expect opportunities to be able to receive justice from their office and computer.

„This is where we will focus on the continued digitalization of justice and the strengthening of these tools that will make digital justice accessible. We will introduce such tools in which it does not matter where the court is located, because everyone will have access to it via their phone or computer. In this way, everyone will be able to participate remotely in this process“, Nikolay Naydenov also noted.

The Minister of Justice also stated that quality justice is carried out by independent magistrates who are selected according to clear criteria and have developed their knowledge and career development in an environment devoid of dependencies, influences and external pressure.