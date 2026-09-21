Tsvetlin Yovchev: We are currently under quite intense Russian propaganda

We are currently in an extremely complicated situation. There are several aspects in which serious threats arise - both geopolitically, technologically, and socially. The challenges facing the services are in many directions. This was said in the program "From the Day" on BNT by the former Deputy Prime Minister, former Minister of Interior and former Chairman of the National Security Agency Tsvetlin Yovchev, quoted by novini.bg.

At the moment, we have no protection from hybrid-information threats, from Russian propaganda, as was recently announced in the US report. At this stage, we do not have a structure that is charged with the responsibility of countering hybrid threats, Yovchev said.

If we talk about the information part, it aims to create misconceptions in people in order to influence their thinking and promote certain theses. We are currently under quite intense Russian propaganda - it has been around for years, but in recent years it has intensified a lot. Social networks, artificial intelligence, as well as crypto payments, which are difficult to control, are helping a lot, the former head of the National Security Agency pointed out.

There must be a transformation in the services - information, technological and resource, in order to be able to respond to this, he emphasized.

There is definitely a risk of sabotage against our critical infrastructure and measures must be taken to protect it. As for drone attacks, we are seriously lagging behind there too. Drone protection must be built in several layers. The first is to build protection for critical infrastructure and then move to a national level. These systems need to be built in a modern way - with artificial intelligence and be extremely flexible. It must be possible to replace one technology with another and have new sensors, commented Tsvetlin Yovchev.

Such sabotage can also be carried out from our territory - the drone can be assembled in Bulgaria and an attack can be carried out with it, warned Yovchev.