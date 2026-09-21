Svetoslav Benchev: "Lukoil" has guaranteed oil and will have it until the end of November

There is no reduction in fuel consumption. People continue to drive their cars, despite the price increase. This was said by the chairman of the Bulgarian Oil and Gas Association Svetoslav Benchev in the “Interview in NOVA News”.

“Bulgaria continues to have lower prices compared to the EU. The average price of gasoline is 2.12 euros. Things are similar with diesel. It has always been like this in our country when there are crises”, he added.

“The people at the refinery managed to cope and are working to keep the prices as they are at the moment. I hope that the ban on the export of petroleum products will be lifted soon, because this limits its capacity. There is no point in this ban at the moment”, he said.

The expert assured that there is enough oil in our country. “Lukoil” has guaranteed oil and will have it until the end of November. This is completely normal, deliveries are made month by month. The date for the next derogation is approaching and the sooner we receive it, the better it will be for everyone”, Benchev specified. In his words, targeted measures are the most appropriate.

”All consumers are feeling the increase in diesel prices. I wish these prices would go down and this would be reflected in the prices of goods”, the expert said.