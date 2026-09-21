Diyan Stamatov and Yulian Petrov: One textbook per subject for all students will not solve the problems in education

One textbook per subject for all students and ombudsmen in schools. A discipline assessment and a scale of punishments - these are part of the ideas of the Ministry of Education.

„The idea of the textbook could hardly be commented on at the moment, but this case will not solve anything in the future in the education system as a problem. We live in a digital age, in which there is a lot of information that can hardly be collected in one place.“

This was commented on in „Face to face“ Diyan Stamatov, director of school 119, former deputy minister of education.

„This is a move that in the future the Ministry of Education must develop and present in a very clear and precise way what it means. At this stage, it only raises unknowns“, he believes.

„The problem of education is not whether there is one textbook or many. What is written in the textbook is stated by the Ministry of Education through its curricula. They are written by the Ministry and there is a national consensus there regarding what should be written in each textbook, regardless of whether it is one or ten subjects,“, explained Stamatov.

„More than 50% of teachers believe that this will not lead to any added value. 25% of them answered that the horizon of Bulgarian education is more towards education without textbooks, rather than engaging in such a brutal dialogue about whether there should be one or several,“ said Yulian Petrov, chairman of the “Education“ union at the “Podkrepa“ trade union.

“This topic should not be the topic of today's reform. It will not have much effect if we reach one textbook at this moment“, he is of the opinion.

According to Diyan Stamatov, the problem with discipline is extremely big.

“At every step you can see how people do not follow the rules and this starts from the school environment. What the Ministry of Education announces regarding discipline really deserves respect. Whether it will be well proposed and will enter into its true format is their responsibility“, he said.

“We all announce the need for changes in the behavior of students, for sanctions to be imposed in cases where the rights of other students are violated. When there is non-compliance with the rules. And this is a good move, which from now on should be considered for implementation“, said Diyan Stamatov.