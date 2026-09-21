Maya Manolova: We are checking an unjustified increase in the prices of basic fuels at the pump

The inspections of gas stations are already underway. The instruction has been signed for all structures of the Consumer Protection Commission - both in Sofia and outside the capital.

To avoid misunderstandings: the inspections cover all types of facilities - regardless of whether they are single or chains, large or small, in cities or outside large settlements. This was written on her Facebook page by the newly appointed head of the Consumer Protection Commission Maya Manolova, quoted by "Focus".

"We are checking an unjustified increase in the prices of basic fuels at the pump. I expect interim results next week.

I will announce the results publicly and this will be the approach for all inspections by the CPC - full publicity, regardless of who the violator is," she explained.

According to her, in parallel with gas stations, the CPC will also deal with:

- the unjustified increase in the prices of food and over-the-counter medicines (we have the authority for them);

- the unfair clauses in the general terms and conditions and contracts for household bills and mobile services;

- the behavior of collectors