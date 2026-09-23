Strahil Angelov: Slavi Trifonov beat me to the punch by pushing the plaque in memory of Kalushev

Former BSP MP Strahil Angelov, who left the Centennial Party due to a systematic disagreement with its leadership, stated that the leader of the ITN Slavi Trifonov beat him to the punch by tearing down the monument placed near the Petrohan hut in memory of Ivaylo Kalushev.

"The monument was illegally placed by a handful of psychopaths on municipal land in the Petrohan area. I thank Slavi Trifonov for this action. He beat me to it," commented Angelov.

Angelov also said that he personally called the mayor of Berkovitsa with a request to remove the moraine from this place.

"The institutional, moral and value collapse in Bulgaria is shocking. Everyone at all levels is silent, huddled and paralyzed with fear. I repeat at all levels. The realities will soon overwhelm us and there is a huge probability that the remains of our state will collapse in hours. Petrokhan is a diagnosis, a tumor that eats away at the tissues of our society," the former MP pointed out.

Here is Strahil Angelov's entire post on the social network:

SLAVI TRIFONOV CHEATED ON ME AND TOOK DOWN THE "MONUMENT" TO THE PEDOPHILE KILLER KALUSHEV, ILLEGALLY PLACED BY A HANDFUL OF PSYCHOPATHS ON MUNICIPAL LAND IN THE PETROHAN AREA!

I THANK HIM FOR THAT, DESPITE MY ATTITUDE TOWARDS HIM IS CLEAR AND PUBLICLY DECLARED!

I know the mayor of Berkovitsa Radi Naydenov and I will spare myself the comments about his cowardice, about the fact that I called him and was told to remove this disgrace, this perversion. He did not do it. The institutional, moral and value decay in Bulgaria is shocking. Everyone and at all levels is silent, huddled and paralyzed with fear. I repeat at all levels. The realities will soon overwhelm us and there is a huge probability that the remains of our state will collapse in hours.....

PETROKHAN IS THE DIAGNOSIS, A TUMOR THAT CORROSIVES THE FABRIC OF OUR SOCIETY!

Today at 6 pm I will be in front of the Sofia Municipality to demand an account from Terziev - one of Petrokhan's metastases, entrenched in power!

This man cannot remain mayor of Sofia, this is absurd! Every sane Sofian must realize this. By leaving Terziev undisturbed in his post, we are all rehabilitating and tolerating the creeping decay. At the head of the capital is a sponsor of a pedophile and murderer, his comrade and associate, who spent dozens of nights in the horror lodge! Terziev is a staunch Ukrainian and a blatant incompetent! I don't know anyone who likes what Sofia has become under the nefarious rule of the Ukrainian-Petrokhan Vasil.

This guy, instead of giving evidence and explaining what he did with Kalushev in the hut, yesterday got all worked up and read a speech about unity from some slips of paper on the occasion of Independence Day. What else needs to happen? To put a statue of Kalushev on the pedestal of the Monument to the Soviet Army, in place of the ensemble of figures who, together with his party comrades, cut themselves with a flex absolutely illegally? Is that what we are waiting for!

RESIGN! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!

Earlier today, Slavi Trifonov publicly announced via social platforms that he personally removed the memorial plaque to Kalushev, placed by relatives and friends of the dead found near the hut and under Okolchitsa Peak. The leader of the ITN is categorical that he will do it again if a similar symbol is placed in the country again.

According to the latest expert report, which is over 150 pages long and contains dozens of witness statements, phone records, photos and video material, Ivaylo Kalushev shot 22-year-old Nikolay Zlatkov between the eyes, and then 15-year-old Alex Makulev. There is no evidence of foreign interference in Kalushev's camper or in Petrokhan's hut, was the conclusion of the investigators.