Weather today, forecast for Thursday, September 24: Sunny and cool weather on Thursday

Thursday, September 24, will bring mostly sunny and relatively cool weather in Bulgaria, with lower morning temperatures and slight warming during the day. According to data from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, cloudiness will be scattered, and precipitation conditions are unlikely in most of the country.

The morning will start cool, with temperatures around 8°-10° in many areas. In the afternoon, the values will increase, but will remain autumnal - most often around 16°-17° in the plains and lowlands. This means that the day will be more suitable for leisurely movement and short walks than for typical summer weather.

Sun for most of the day

Cloud cover will be rather variable, with no significant conditions for precipitation. The wind will be weak, and in the eastern regions a slight northeasterly influence is possible, which will maintain the feeling of cooler weather by the sea and in settlements close to the coast.

Dry weather is expected in Sofia with more sunny hours during the day. The interior of the country will also remain under the sign of stable autumn weather, without sudden atmospheric changes and without data on significant precipitation processes.

What to expect in places

On the Black Sea coast, the weather will be more moderate, and temperatures will remain below summer values. This is a typical transitional September scenario - the morning is cool, the day is calmer, and in the evening the temperatures will start to drop again.

In the higher regions and in some western parts of the country, the feeling of coolness will be stronger. However, no worsening of the weather is expected, and the forecast remains within the framework of a stable autumn day without significant atmospheric risks.

Sources: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology