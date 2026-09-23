Zhan Videnov set fire again in the village of Markovo 2 years ago. The former prime minister even has a report from the fire department

It is not the first time that former prime minister Zhan Videnov has caused a fire, setting fire to the villa area of the Plovdiv village of Markovo. This was stated to "24 Chasa" by the mayor of the village Desislava Terzieva after yesterday's incident.

She added that the former prime minister was issued a report by the Fire Department for arson 2 years ago. He is aware that he has no right to set fire, but I will call him to warn him, the mayor is categorical.

According to her, Videnov's property is an empty yard without a building.

Over the weekend, around 2:30 p.m., Videnov decided to clean up his property and scratched the dry waste with a stick. The flames spread quickly. "Neighbors, volunteers and three fire crews managed to stop them 5 meters from the electricity panel of neighbor Ivanka Glukhova", Terzieva said. A clearing had to be dug to prevent the villa area of Markovo, known as the Beverly Hills of Plovdiv, from burning.