21-year-old driver crashed into a bus with tourists near the "Strajata" pass, the Podbalkanski road is blocked

A 21-year-old driver was injured after his car crashed into a bus with tourists on the Podbalkanski road in the area of the "Strajata" pass. Traffic from Plovdiv to Kalofer has been temporarily suspended, and a detour route has been introduced, Dariknews.bg reports, citing the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs - Plovdiv.

The incident was reported to 112 at around 5:30 p.m., the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Plovdiv reported. According to preliminary data, a "Hyundai" car hit the bus due to the young driver's distracted attention.

Only the 21-year-old man was injured in the accident, who was transported to a Plovdiv hospital for examination. There is no information about any injuries among the passengers on the bus.

The alcohol tests of both drivers are negative, the police confirm. Employees of the Karlovo District Office are on site and working to clear the roadway as quickly as possible.

Currently, the passage of cars from Plovdiv in the direction of Kalofer is impossible. The only bypass route is from Kazanlak, passing through Pavel Banya, Turia and Brezovo.