Martin Dimitrov: The abolition of fuel export restrictions may increase the price of diesel in our country

The abolition of fuel export restrictions may increase the price of diesel at gas stations in our country. This was warned by the MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" Martin Dimitrov in the program "The Day ON AIR".

"The majority made a very big mistake," he said regarding the parliament's decision to simultaneously abolish restrictions on supplies to countries in the European Union and exports outside it.

Dimitrov explained that there have been exports so far, but each deal has been subject to approval by the National Revenue Agency. According to him, only in Serbia is diesel cheaper than in Bulgaria, which creates the prerequisites for increased demand for Bulgarian fuel from other countries.

"Economic logic suggests that the price of the column will increase".

He described the decision as "unthoughtful, unprepared, without a single number in the justification". According to him, the restriction on exports outside the EU could have at least been maintained.

"The oil sector won, Bulgarian citizens lost", Dimitrov said on Bulgaria ON AIR.

The MP insisted that the Consumer Protection Commission announce the results of its inspections of gas stations and present them to parliament.

Higher interest rates on fast loans will affect the most vulnerable

Martin Dimitrov also criticized the changes to fast loans proposed by the parliamentary majority. According to him, they increase the allowable interest rates and will further burden people who rely on this type of financing.

According to him, the proposers do not deny that they are increasing interest rates, but argue for the change by saying that the current restrictions are not being respected.

The MP raised the question of why the state does not exercise the necessary control, instead of legitimizing higher costs for borrowers.

The State Budget proposes to maintain the current interest rate ceiling on quick loans, and in case of default, to return to the rule according to which only the legal interest is due.

Dimitrov specified that the proposals have not yet been submitted, and defined it as particularly unfair for society to bear such an additional burden.

State Budget will support a real increase in gambling taxes

On the topic of tax policy, Dimitrov stated that his party is against increasing basic taxes, but supports higher taxation of gambling activities. According to him, this would provide additional budget revenues and limit activity in the sector.

He recalled that the State Budget has been insisting on such a change for years and has proposed almost doubling the taxation. According to the guest, the parliamentary majority did not support the proposal a month ago, but is now announcing its own initiative.

"We will support such a bill if there is a real increase, regardless of who its author is", assured Dimitrov.

As positive news of the day, the MP also highlighted the discussion that has begun on the threshold for VAT registration. He pointed out that the majority is proposing to increase it to 75,000 euros.

"Fabricated claims" about "Petrokhan-Okolchitsa"

On the topic of the presidential elections, Dimitrov said that the country needs a strong head of state who will be a corrective to the government when it makes mistakes. According to him, Andrey Gyurov would fulfill such a role.

The MP criticized the current head of state, Iliana Yotova, stating that she has never been a corrective to the current government and is absent when important issues arise.

On the "Petrokhan-Okolchitsa" case, the MP rejected the allegations against his party as "fabricated". He insisted that all those involved be investigated and, if found guilty, be held accountable.