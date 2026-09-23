After 28 years as a journalist, Kiril Valchev is entering the presidential race as a candidate for vice president. He believes that dialogue and the search for agreement should be the basis of the work of the presidential institution.

"I didn't have much time to think, but I found the answer for myself. I saw that in Bulgaria agreements are possible, when you conduct a dialogue and offer clear things, you can receive incredible support. In 9 parliaments, 20 parliamentary groups, no one ever voted against the things I proposed," said the vice-presidential candidate paired with Iliana Yotova on "Denyat ON AIR".

The role of the president

According to him, Bulgarians have become tired and many people have left our country.

"The president is not a commentator. Often times the presidency had to become a barricade, a pole, and currently this is again being proposed by other candidates in the form of being "corrective". I see the presidency as described by the Constitution - a place for conversation, where on various issues they will first listen to different opinions and look for common ground, and when necessary, they will take positions", added Valchev to Bulgaria ON AIR.

The meaning of the veto in the Bulgarian Constitution is to return the issue for new discussion, the vice-presidential candidate pointed out.

"There are countries in which the veto is absolute - when the president or the king says "no", the law is not discussed and does not enter into force. In Bulgaria, the Constitution has chosen a different approach - if a law is adopted with less than half of the quorum in parliament, then the issue is returned, but with the requirement to receive at least 121 out of 240 votes. I was invited by Yotova, I haven't even spoken to Prime Minister Radev, but I'm glad that we have the support of the largest political force, as well as other political forces," the guest commented.

Bulgarians abroad and their return

"All Bulgarians must be heard. There are nearly 2 million Bulgarians outside Bulgaria - close to each of us. We must offer them reasons to return. To see a people living in harmony, progressing".

"The Constitution obliges me to look into every case of pardon. The point is to give charity to a very sick person or someone who has a sick child," Valchev is categorical.

The guest noted that we have been Bulgarians in Europe for 14 centuries - both geographically and in terms of values, we are Europeans.

"The story of "Petrohan" is destructive for a society like ours and we must understand the whole truth," Valchev also said.