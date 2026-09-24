Kiril Valchev: The presidential institution must seek consensus

Vice-presidential candidate Kiril Valchev stated in the morning block of BNT that he sees the main role of the presidential institution in achieving consensus on important issues for the country. In an interview, he emphasized the importance of the Constitution, the rule of law and the sustainability of democratic institutions.

He pointed out that he has never been a member of a political party and defined his political views as based on the desire to see the good in people and to criticize specific actions, not individuals.

According to him, the president and vice-president are independent figures, although they are elected together. Valchev stated that if necessary, he would criticize the president's actions, adhering to the principle of evaluating specific actions, not people.

Kiril Valchev also emphasized that the couple (him and Iliyana Yotova) was nominated by an initiative committee with support from various political forces.

According to him, political parties are an important part of democracy and it is necessary to work to restore trust in them.