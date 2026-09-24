Ombudsman: 35% more complaints filed this year about water supply problems

Complaints related to water supply problems filed with the Ombudsman have increased by 35% this year. This was announced in the studio of "The Day Begins" on BNT Velislava Delcheva, quoted by novini.bg.

Among the signals are cases of prolonged water outages, poor quality and lack of timely information about accidents.

According to Delcheva, the problems are mainly related to the outdated Water and Sewerage infrastructure, insufficient coordination between municipalities and Water and Sewerage operators, and control over the quality of the service.

The Ombudsman insists on a new Water and Sewerage law, as well as clearer rules for emergency water outages. According to Delcheva, the provision of alternative water supply through water carriers must also be guaranteed when the interruption is prolonged.

Among the problems that citizens signal are inaccurate reading of water meters and uneven distribution of total consumption in residential buildings. Velislava Delcheva insists on stricter control and changes in the current rules.