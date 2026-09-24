Assen Vassilev: "Progressive Bulgaria" is trying to convince us that an interest rate of 11,000% is acceptable!

Just when there is a fuel shortage and prices are rising worldwide, "Progressive Bulgaria“ decided to lift the export ban. And tried to convince us that this is good for Bulgarian citizens. He wrote this on "Facebook" Assen Vassilev from "We continue the change".

"Well, no, it's not good for Bulgarian citizens.

Do you know who it's good for?

For those who produce diesel and will export it at higher prices.

Just about an hour earlier, "Progressive Bulgaria" tried to convince us of something else - that removing the interest rate cap on fast loans protects the interests of consumers. And that an interest rate of 11,000% instead of the current 52% is acceptable, because otherwise the payday loan companies would stop granting loans.

After returning over a million pensioners below the poverty line and cutting the increase in the minimum wage, progressive care has also reached people with payday loans", reads his comment on yesterday's session of the National Assembly.

FOCUS recalls that yesterday the parliament adopted the consumer credit bill on first reading, which provides for new restrictions for creditors and stricter rules for granting and advertising consumer loans.

"For" the bill was voted by 124 MPs, 64 were "against", and 11 abstained. Only the ruling PG of "Progressive Bulgaria" voted "for".

The Parliament also extended the deadline for submitting proposals between the first and second reading of the bill to 16 days.

The bill provides for limiting the costs of certain small loans, new requirements for advertisements and a mandatory assessment of the creditworthiness of consumers.

One of the main changes is related to the cost of loans. According to the texts, the annual percentage rate of charge (APR) cannot exceed five times the legal interest for late payment. For loans up to the amount of three minimum wages, additional restrictions are also introduced on the total cost of the loan.

For a loan that is repaid within a period of up to one month, the total cost cannot exceed 20% of the principal, and for a period of more than one to three months - 30% of the principal. Clauses in contracts that exceed the legally defined limits will be invalid.

Limits on fees and commissions are also envisaged. Lenders will not be able to charge fees for actions related to the utilization and management of the loan, as well as more than one fee for the same action. The type, amount and reason for each fee must be clearly stated.