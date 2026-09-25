Road conditions: repairs, traffic and casualties

Since the beginning of September, 31 people have died and 657 have been injured in 531 accidents. Since the beginning of the year, there have been 344 road fatalities and 6,234 injured.

On the border with Turkey, intense traffic was reported at the truck exit at the "Kapitan Andreevo" and "Lesovo" border checkpoints. Traffic at the checkpoints with Romania, Greece, Serbia and the Republic of North Macedonia was normal, according to the latest published report by the Border Police. The Oryahovo-Beket and Svishtov-Zimnich ferries remain temporarily suspended due to the low level of the Danube.

Restrictions due to repairs

On the “Trakia“ motorway, traffic between 33+850 and 39+450 km in the direction of Burgas is being carried out with increased caution due to the installation of road markings. A speed limit of 100 km/h has been introduced in the section, and the period of the activities is until October 31, 2026. At Muhovo, between 44+400 and 46+480 km in the same direction, traffic is also being carried out with increased caution due to the safety of the road section.

Repairs are also restricting traffic on the “Maritsa“ motorway in the direction of the “Kapitan Andreevo“ border checkpoint. Between 110+150 and 110+800 km, cars are moving in one lane due to the repair of expansion joints, with a speed of up to 50 km/h and a deadline of September 30. Traffic is also moving in one lane between 108+900 and 109+500 km, where joints on an agricultural underpass are being repaired.

Fires and conditions in the mountains

Over the past 24 hours, fire crews have extinguished 105 fires, one of which resulted in a person's death. 154 reports of accidents have been filed. Eighteen fires have caused direct material damage, and 87 - without material damage. 43 rescue activities and assistance operations have been carried out, including 10 in accidents.

The Mountain Rescue Service warns of unfavorable conditions in the highlands. “Conditions for tourism are not suitable in the higher parts of the mountains“, reported the MES. Cloudiness and fog were reported in many places, and light snow fell in parts of the Balkan Mountains.

Sources: BTA, NewsPoint.bg, Plovdiv News