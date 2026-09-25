Five ministers answer MPs' questions

The work of the National Assembly is entirely dedicated to parliamentary oversight. Five ministers will answer MPs' questions on topics within their portfolios.

Regional Minister Ivan Shishkov will provide information on the repair of some roads, including the Kresna bypass. He will also answer a question related to the government's policy on the toll system.

Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev will be asked about the information he provided about safety equipment without documentation. Minister of Education Georgi Valchev will be responsible for the problems in NATFA.

Minister of Transport Georgi Peev and Minister of Environment and Water Rositsa Karamfilova will also participate in parliamentary oversight. The provided material does not publish an exact quote from a participant in the meeting.

Sources: BNT