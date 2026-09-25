The case of the pollution of Varna Lake enters the court. Today is the pre-trial hearing on the charges against the former mayor of Varna Ivan Portnih. The basis is the failure of the pipeline carrying wastewater from "Asparuhovo" and "Galata", Nova TV reports.
The damage was discovered in 2019, and wastewater began to flow from the pipe into the lake. According to the prosecutor's office, the problem was neglected and this led to serious organic pollution. The prosecution claims that the quality of the water has changed significantly, and it has become dangerous for people, animals and plants. The prosecutor's office defines the case as particularly serious.
The case of the pollution of Varna Lake enters the court
Today is the pre-trial hearing on the charges against the former mayor of Varna Ivan Portnih. The basis is the failure of the pipeline carrying wastewater from "Asparuhovo" and "Galata"
Sep 25, 2026 07:46 39
The case of the pollution of Varna Lake enters the court. Today is the pre-trial hearing on the charges against the former mayor of Varna Ivan Portnih. The basis is the failure of the pipeline carrying wastewater from "Asparuhovo" and "Galata", Nova TV reports.