CEC registers Alexander Garibov as a candidate for vice president together with Alexander Tomov

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has registered Alexander Tsvetanov Garibov as vice president together with the candidate for president Alexander Trifonov Tomov, the CEC announced, BTA reports. The proposal came from the "Bulgarian Social Democracy - Euroleft" party, which is nominating candidates for the presidential and vice-presidential elections of the republic on October 25, 2026.

The commission specified that they will register the couple while the verification is not completed due to the change in the candidate for vice-president.

Late yesterday, the CEC declared invalid the registration of the candidate for vice-president Sergey Indzhov, who was part of the candidate list for president and vice-president with Alexander Tomov. The commission's decision revealed that Indzhov has acquired "Soviet" citizenship by birth, and does not meet the legal requirements according to which every Bulgarian citizen by birth who does not have another citizenship has the right to be elected president and vice-president.