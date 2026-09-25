Lyubomir Datsov: Excess profits are a fiction to justify governments' funds for higher expenses

"Excess profits are generally a fiction to justify governments' funds for higher expenses and costs.“ He stated this in the program "Bulgaria, Europe and the World in Focus" on Radio FOCUS former Deputy Minister of Finance and member of the Fiscal Council Lyubomir Datsov.

Regarding the prepared changes in the tax laws, he commented as follows:

"You are entering a rather slippery populist territory, where you are playing with moral categories and pointing fingers.“

"The state was simply inventing additional expenses and incurred additional expenses. From the state's point of view, it is right for it to clean its house and put it in order,“ commented Datsov.

According to him, instead of introducing new and controversial taxation mechanisms, work should be done on optimizing public spending. "I do not see or know of any significant sectoral changes that would lead to optimization of these costs", he said.

Regarding property tax assessments, Datsov warned: "The foundations cannot be laid before the state has done its job", pointing out that in parallel, the issue of calculating the garbage fee according to the actual waste generated remains unresolved.

"If you need more revenue, make a standard increase in classic taxes. Don't invent such things as excess profits. It's offensive to everyone", Datsov said.