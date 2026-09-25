Bozanov: We should approach the things Sarafov said with great distrust

"Democratic Bulgaria" (DP) insists on a complete ban on gambling advertising. New taxes, new burdens, deficit - the Democratic Party warns that the bill is not coming out.

"The increase in the tax and social security burden has always been criticized by us. At this early stage, our criticism is a little more abstract. "These are a bunch of bills without a common vision, without an idea of how a 2% deficit or 3% deficit will be achieved, how expenses will be reduced," commented the deputy from the Bulgarian National Assembly Bozhidar Bozhanov on the show "The Day ON AIR."

The Economy and Artificial Intelligence

In his words, besides the deficit, the other important topic is how the economy can work better. According to him, welfare cannot be achieved by increasing the minimum wage and social benefits alone, emphasizing that the goal is not simply to increase the minimum wage, but to increase the average wage.

"We have introduced a law on artificial intelligence (AI), which, among many other things, provides for measures to stimulate development, implementation, and retraining of employees", Bozhanov told Bulgaria ON AIR.

"The American economy is currently being carried by the carrier rocket - artificial intelligence".

Bozhanov announced that today the government did not support the proposal by the State Duma to drop the "Civil Liability" sticker from the windshield.

Gambling and quick loans

"At the beginning of the month, we proposed a ban on gambling advertising", said Bozhanov, adding that the government did not initially envisage a complete ban on advertising.

"We will monitor how the law is implemented. The current law also provides for restrictions on advertising, but it is not being followed. The National Revenue Agency does not check, the National Revenue Agency does not sanction or sanctions pro forma, so in practice the bans do not work".

The deputy from the State Duma emphasized that gambling and quick loans are a scourge for Bulgarian society.

"This is a long-standing problem. Gambling advertisements flooded television during the time of Vasil Bozhkov with his national lottery. He was removed, but this flooding continued".

"We will very carefully monitor whether some lobbyist amendment will not remain and whether the interests of Bulgarian citizens will be protected", said the deputy from the DB.

The Naydenov-Sarafov tension

Justice Minister Nikolay Naydenov accused former Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov on Wednesday of using the tools available to him to track his meetings in the ministry and outside it.

Previously, Sarafov issued an open letter to the Prime Minister, the State Security Agency and the Ministry of Interior, in which he described how Minister Naydenov met with candidates for members of the Supreme Judicial Council and tried to build support in order to be elected Prosecutor General

"We must approach the things stated by Sarafov with great distrust. This is a person who lied about "good day". When he says "good day" to you, you should look at where the sun is," said Bojanov.

He noted that the SB had submitted three proposals for members of the Supreme Judicial Council - Emil Dechev, Andrey Yankulov and Tanya Yankulovska. When asked whether they would be supported, Bojanov replied that it would become clear after the hearing.