Large fire in Byala, residents urged not to go out

An emergency situation has put firefighters on their toes in the town of Byala, after a fire broke out in the farmyard of the settlement with an extremely high degree of danger, the municipal administration announced.

Local authorities and emergency services responded immediately with a sharp appeal to the population to observe complete safety.

All citizens who are near the affected area are urged to stay in their homes, not to go outdoors and under no circumstances to approach the perimeter of the fire.

It is of key importance at the moment that people strictly follow the instructions of the competent authorities and do not obstruct the movement of specialized equipment in any way.

Appeals to quickly disseminate information among residents in the area to ensure everyone's safety and to provide free access for arriving fire crews.