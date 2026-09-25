EC opens five criminal proceedings against Bulgaria

The European Commission is opening five criminal proceedings against Bulgaria for systematic failure to comply with deadlines for implementing European legislation, BTA reports. Our country is lagging behind with changes in key areas such as the fight against money laundering, drug control, consumer rights, environmental protection and the energy market.

Fighting money laundering and new drugs

The first procedure is related to the delay in implementing the common rules for combating money laundering, the deadline for which expired on July 10. The requirements provide for the competent authorities and persons with a legitimate interest to have unhindered access to the registers of beneficial owners. According to the Commission, transparency is crucial for both investor confidence and the effective work of law enforcement authorities.

The second procedure concerns the missing of the deadline of 12 July for updating the national definition of a drug. Bulgaria, together with seven other countries, has not included three new psychoactive substances (2-MMC, NEP and 4-VMS) in its legislation. Their classification as illegal aims to harmonise control measures at European level and improve cross-border cooperation between judicial authorities in the fight against trafficking.

Right to repair and industrial pollution

Brussels is also taking action over the lack of measures on the new European right to repair goods, which was due to be introduced by the end of July. The rules allow consumers to request repairs to appliances such as smartphones, washing machines and refrigerators even after the legal guarantee has expired, with manufacturers obliged to offer the service at a reasonable price. The main objective of the directive is to limit environmental pollution by electronic waste.

At the same time, the Commission is initiating proceedings against all European Union countries to force them to fully implement the new measures to tackle pollution from industrial installations. The deadline for these expired on 1 July, with the new texts restricting the use of hazardous chemicals and introducing a completely new right to compensation for health damage caused by illegal pollution.

Lagging behind in the hydrogen market

The fifth penalty procedure is aimed at the lack of rules for the hydrogen market. Bulgaria is among the twenty-six countries that have not fulfilled the requirements adopted in 2024 to facilitate the entry of renewable and low-carbon gases. The deadline for this expired on August 5, and only Italy complied with it in full.

If the Bulgarian state does not provide satisfactory answers to the violations found within two months, the European Commission has the right to proceed with the punitive procedures.