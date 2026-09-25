Delyan Dobrev: I am doing business and I feel better. I will not return to politics!

I am doing business and I feel better. I have been in politics for too long - 20 years. I feel more satisfied. This was stated by former Energy Minister and former GERB MP Delyan Dobrev in the show “Face to Face“ on bTV.

I do not like any of the presidential candidates. For the first time in 30 years, I will not vote because I do not see who for. If GERB had nominated a candidate, I would have supported him. I think it was a mistake that GERB did not nominate a presidential candidate, he admitted.

Dobrev assured that he would not return to politics.

There is no way to avoid the rise in oil prices. The price is formed by international markets and wars. The question is how to support business. There is enough competition in this market, we can also import from outside. The price of fuel is market-based, he emphasized.

Allowing the export of fuel and aviation fuel is a good decision, because the refinery will operate at 100% of its capacity, he believes.

According to him, voters have given such an assessment to GERB and the other parties that remained outside parliament because of the mistakes.

The government, even if it wanted to, cannot help much. They give 50 euros now, but it is better to think about how to make us less dependent on fuel. You drive an electric car almost for free. It spends 1 in 100. Norway is a leader in the use of electric cars. There are programs everywhere to subsidize the acquisition of an electric car. The electricity is ours, we will not import it from anywhere. We are the number one country in electricity storage systems. This sector helps to reduce our dependence on energy resources. These projects should be encouraged because they will lead to economic development. If 20 years ago renewable energy sources were expensive, now it is 20 times cheaper than a nuclear power plant. People in Bulgaria are most against the fins because they do not read. We are now in the 21st century, but some Bulgarians think that radiation comes out of the fins, unfortunately, explained Delyan Dobrev.

I think that the government will be able to get below a 3% deficit. I am very happy that they will increase property tax assessments, I have long proposed that this should happen. This is a gray sector that is being abused. This is a move in the right direction, he added.