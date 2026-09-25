One person died in the fire in Byala, BG-ALERT has been activated

There is one person who died in the fire in Byala, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Varna reports.

We recall that the fire broke out in a warehouse for insulating materials in Byala.

The deceased is a foreign citizen who worked there. There is currently no information about his identity and age, the police also added.

The fire broke out around 2:00 p.m. Five cars from the RDPBZN, Senior Commissioner Stoyanov and two teams from the ODMVR-Varna are on site.

The area of the fire is about 2 acres. There is no danger to nearby buildings, the police specify.

In connection with the fire situation that has arisen and in order to protect the lives and health of citizens, by Order of the Mayor of Byala Municipality, a state of emergency has been declared on the territory of the city of Byala and the village of Goritsa, effective from 25.09.2026 at 14:00, until the situation is brought under control and its cancellation.

The order puts into effect the Municipal Plan for Protection in Disasters and Accidents in the section “Action in the event of fire danger and fire safety“.

The following temporary measures and restrictions are introduced:

🔴 The entry, residence and movement of motor vehicles in the disaster areas is prohibited, with the exception of the teams of the Unified Rescue System, snow removal equipment and motor vehicles, intended for the food supply of the population.

🔴 The Voluntary Formation of the Municipality of Byala has been activated, which is included in the actions if necessary.

🔴 Actions of the services for rescue activities, limitation of consequences and liquidation of damages have been organized, and if necessary, additional teams from the structural units of the Fire Safety and Population Protection Directorate - Varna can be attracted.

🔴 The bodies of the Municipal Police - Byala organize interaction with the bodies of the Traffic Police and if necessary, vehicle traffic through affected road sections may be temporarily suspended.

🔴 The necessary medical teams are provided to provide first aid if necessary.

🔴 Actions are also planned to eliminate accidents in the field of energy supply.

We ask all residents and guests of the municipality:

➡️ Do not approach the areas affected by the fire.

➡️ Do not enter or reside in the disaster areas.

➡️ Do not drive through the restricted areas with cars and do not obstruct the access of fire, rescue and medical teams.

➡️ Strictly follow the instructions of the fire department, police and other services of the Unified Rescue System.

➡️ Follow official channels of the Municipality of Byala and the mass media for up-to-date information on the development of the situation.

The headquarters for the implementation of the Municipal Disaster Protection Plan is working continuously, and information on the progress of rescue and emergency work is periodically provided to the competent institutions.

The Municipality of Byala will inform the population about the development of the situation and the actions taken, calling on citizens to comply with the introduced restrictive measures.

Everyone is urged to remain calm, to show responsibility and not to take actions that may endanger their safety or hinder the work of the rescue teams.

In the event of an emergency - telephone 112.