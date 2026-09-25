Dmytro Kuleba thanked Yotova for supporting the declaration condemning Russian aggression in Ukraine

Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked Bulgaria and President Ilyana Yotova for supporting the declaration, which condemns Russian aggression against Ukraine and calls on Moscow to end the war.

"Thank you, President Ilyana Yotova, and thank Bulgaria for supporting Ukraine at the UN!

We thank you for being one of the 51 countries that supported the declaration condemning Russian aggression and calling on Russia to end the war," Kuleba wrote in a post on his Facebook profile.

He points out that the solidarity shown by Bulgaria means a lot to Ukrainians. "Thank you for standing on the side of international law, peace and freedom of Ukraine!", the former foreign minister added.