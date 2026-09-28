Ninova: For two bottles of brandy - 1000 euro fine. For 5 kg. cocaine - pardon

For two bottles of brandy - 1000 euro fine.

For 5 kg. cocaine - pardon.

This says it all about Radeva's party and their presidential candidate Yotova.

This comment was published on her Facebook page by the leader of "Nepokorna Bulgaria" Kornelia Ninova. The reason for her words was the information that the Ministry of Finance is preparing changes to the Law on Excise Duties and Tax Warehouses, which will drastically tighten control over domestic alcohol. According to the new texts, storing someone else's homemade brandy, as well as bringing it into commercial establishments and offices, will be punishable by serious fines.

We recall that by law, each family is currently entitled to brew up to 30 liters of brandy per year for personal consumption. The excise tax on it is preferential - 281.21 euros per hectoliter of pure alcohol, which is equivalent to 1.12 euros per liter of 40-proof drink. With the planned changes, the mere possession of brandy brewed by a person outside the family becomes a violation. The envisaged fine is double the amount of the excise tax due, but not less than 1,000 euros. In case of a repeated violation, the penalty jumps to a minimum of 2,000 euros.

An absolute ban is also introduced for the storage of homemade brandy in commercial establishments, restaurants, offices and production premises, even if it is intended for the owner's personal consumption. When illegal alcohol is discovered in such establishments, customs officers will impose fines of at least 2,000 euros, which in case of recurrence will reach 4,000 euros.