The fight of "Progressive Bulgaria" with the oligarchy went through pensioners, children, food vouchers – and reached home-made brandy. This was written on his Facebook page by the leader of "We continue the change" Asen Vassilev, quoted by "Focus".

His words were provoked by amendments proposed by the Ministry of Finance, which provide for a penalty of 1,000 euros for a person who keeps homemade brandy, if he is not a member of a family that is a producer.

Here is Asen Vassilev's publication on the topic of homemade brandy:

Galub Donev will fine everyone who has someone else's homemade brandy in their refrigerator.

The bottle next to the vinegar in my refrigerator is not mineral water, but homemade brandy. A gift. If we don't drink it with friends before the adoption of the 2027 budget, I will be fined 1,000 euros. That's what Galab Donev wrote in the amendments to the law on excise duty and tax warehouses.