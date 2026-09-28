Shishkov: We are starting inspections of public construction contracts

„We are starting inspections of public construction contracts. Wherever money is given - regardless of whether from the republican budget or through European funding, the state will enter its role. This means checking not only the public contract itself, but also the method of implementation.“ This was said in Haskovo today by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, arch. Ivan Shishkov. „The main goal is to achieve quality construction, to achieve the effect of what we give money for for the benefit of society. There will be inspections in all cases of doubts or concerns. We can also make them massive, it depends on the results“, he also said.

The regional minister was in Haskovo today for a meeting with the regional governor Todor Ivanov and mayors from the region within the framework of the MRDPW initiative “The Regions Speak“. The conversation was also attended by members of parliament from “Progressive Bulgaria“, the executive director of “Bulgarian Water and Sewerage Holding“ EAD Eng. Venelin Shakov and the directors of the regional road department and the Haskovo Water and Sewerage Authority.

The main problems outlined by the mayors during the conversation were in relation to the Water and Sewerage sector. “The topic is open and we are working actively. An analysis of the needs and all possible solutions will be made. We need to think more generally about Haskovo. We need to find a new approach, for example – search for new water sources with shorter routes, because there are water supply pipes in very poor condition. Everyone is mobilized so that we do not lose the funds under the "Environment" Program, and we are mobilized to control the construction so that poor-quality implementation is not concealed, the regional minister emphasized. We will not stop financing projects, he added. He added that construction will begin after a review of the projects, which will also be checked. A way will also be found to provide funds for the necessary co-financing from the water supply operator.

The more we manage to use European funding, the more we will keep the price of water at a lower level, emphasized arch. Shishkov. He added that the price of water in the Haskovo region is high, and the water supply company is in poor financial condition. But these are not the problems of the mayors, these are the problems of all people in the settlements, he was categorical.

There is a decision of the Council of Ministers and the payment under the Investment Program for Municipal Projects has begun. Over 70-80 million euros have already been paid to the municipalities, Minister Shishkov announced at a briefing after the discussion, emphasizing that there is no “white and black list“.

We are organizing to begin a comprehensive design of the Ruse - Makaza highway, which is important for the region, he also said. “Our government has committed itself in the mandate of governance to design it and to find an investor for the most important corridor in Bulgaria in a short time. The residents of these settlements around it will have the opportunity to have access to any point with its construction,“ he emphasized.

“We do not have money for ring roads and many other things, because someone spent the money with budgets in advance, but the residents of Bulgaria will receive the necessary highways, Ivan Shishkov was categorical. He added that the truth about the development of Bulgaria is “design, concept and capital that will not come from our pocket“, thus ensuring quality infrastructure, which should have been done 15 years ago.

The regional minister explained that it is planned to reach a future project, EIA and a detailed development plan for the route of the highway to Makaza within a year and a half. He expressed his expectation that there will be no pointless appeals to the EIA procedure. Arch. Shishkov drew attention to the fact that mayors are an important party in public discussions. He added that during his meetings with mayors of municipalities through which the route of the "Hemus" motorway will pass, they appealed for it to be completed.

We terminated the public procurement for guardrails due to doubts, Minister Shishkov reminded. He added that the only way for this activity to be carried out until a new one is carried out is through "Automagistrali" EAD, which is already replacing restrictive systems in certain places and bridges. The state company has already purchased the necessary machines. It also buys guardrails at a lower price. "For 2 months we were in a situation to change the system. But the battle to return statehood to where it belongs sometimes requires time losses," he emphasized.

Due to doubts regarding the implementation of structural strengthening, in Haskovo today Minister Shishkov inspected the renovation of the “Atanas Sharenkov“ art gallery, which is financed by the “Regional Development” Program with 647,781.74 euros in grant aid. He expressed hope that the builders would meet the deadline and that the work would be completed qualitatively. He emphasized that the building is emblematic and requires professionalism in design and construction. Therefore, he ordered the Directorate for National Construction Control to conduct a thorough inspection of the site.

“It is characteristic of Haskovo region that there are builders with a tradition. But when I say tradition, I mean builders who have a tradition in winning public contracts”, explained Arch. Shishkov.