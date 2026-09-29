The National STEM Center will open its doors at Sofia Tech Park

The new building of the National STEM Center will be opened at “Sofia Tech Park“ today, September 29, at 1:30 p.m., the Ministry of Education and Science (MES) announced.

The Minister of Education and Science, Prof. Georgi Valchev, and Prime Minister Rumen Radev are expected to participate in the event. During the event, students will showcase the capabilities of the new center with demonstrations in robotics, artificial intelligence, natural sciences, design, 3D prototyping and digital technologies.

The center was created with funding under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) as a space for student education, Olympic team training and teacher qualification, as well as for conducting practical training, competitions and educational initiatives.

The construction of the National STEM Center began on May 20, 2025 with the groundbreaking ceremony at “Sofia Tech Park“. The project is worth over 37 million leva and is funded under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, with construction scheduled to be completed within one year.